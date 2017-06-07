Ben McKenzie & Morena Baccarin Are Married: ‘Gotham’ Co-Stars Wed In NYC

Congrats are in order, as ‘Gotham’ co-stars Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin tied the knot on Friday, when they exchanged vows on her 38th birthday at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens in Brooklyn, New York! Get all the romantic details here.

We’re so happy for Gotham co-stars Ben McKenzie, 38, and Morena Baccarin! They reportedly got married at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, June 2 (her 38th birthday), when they exchanged vows in front of “family members and close friends during the small, intimate ceremony,” according to PEOPLE.

As we previously told you, Ben and Morena met in 2014 and revealed their romance in September 2015, when they were spotted getting intimate at a few Emmys afterparties. And in March 2016, they welcomed their first child together — daughter Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan. Morena is also mom to 3-year-old son Julius, whom she had with her then-husband, Austin Chick. This is the first marriage for Ben and second for Morena.

Before their wedding — and even the birth of their daughter — Morena gushed over her hubby. “Ben’s the sweetest… It’s very nice to work with your significant other, especially when you’re pregnant because you know you’ll get some extra TLC and get taken care of,” she told PEOPLE. Isn’t that so sweet?!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU happy to hear Ben and Morena got married? Tell us how you feel below! Plus, feel free to send the couple your well wishes with a congratulatory message.