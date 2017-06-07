Barack Obama & Justin Trudeau Had Dinner To Discuss Future — Maybe There’s Still Hope

The bromance lives! Former US President Barack Obama and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau caught up over dinner in Montreal on June 6, and they still look like they’re the best of friends. Sorry about that, Donald Trump!

Despite the fact that he’s left office, former US President Barack Obama is still tight with Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister. The friends and political allies grabbed dinner in Montreal after Obama headed to the Canadian province for a speaking engagement organized by the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal at Palais des congrès. They were spotted looking deep in conversation at Liverpool House in the Little Burgundy area following the event, and seemed to be having a good time. Ties off and sleeves rolled up — this was a meeting between friends, and not political leaders!

While both men tweeted that they were discussing future leaders, we’re going to wager a guess and say their conversation was also about current US President Donald Trump. Obama’s speech largely focused on the US exit from the Paris Climate Agreement, which he said can still succeed despite the “temporary absence of American leadership.” Sick burn! “Obviously I’m disappointed with the current American administration decision to put out of Paris,” Obama said. “We’re going to have to act with more urgency.I’m looking forward to the United States being a leader and not just on the sidelines going forward,” he continued.

Obama signed the accord during his second term, an agreement between over 190 countries in the world to address climate change and dedicate resources to combatting it. The only countries who didn’t sign are Syria and Nicaragua, and now the United States since Trump decided to back out. While Trudeau said on a recent episode of Kelly & Ryan that he’s friendly with Trump, he “doesn’t agree” with his decision on the Paris accord.

