Baby Wipes: 6 Easy Hacks For Grown-ups That Save You Time & Money

If you don’t have a child, buying baby wipes is probably not on your to-do list. But it should be, because these gentle wipes have so many uses and are perfect if you have sensitive skin — read our 6 hacks for grown-ups here!

My husband has perfect skin and nothing annoys me more than when he tells people he “washes his face with water.” It’s so simple and obvious, yet frustrating to me, because I spend so much time and money on tons of products to make me look as good as possible. But baby wipes are an interesting concept. I know parents who suddenly become concerned about products they use while they are pregnant, and what they use on their baby, but before they were pregnant, never blinked at the chemicals they were using on themselves.

First of all, most baby wipes are cheaper than makeup removing wipes and they do the same thing. One brand called WaterWipes are new to the U.S. and they are what they say they are — water. The wipes are 100% chemical free, made of 99.9% water and .1% grapefruit seed extract. SO gentle for anyone with sensitive skin. These are some hacks I use baby wipes for all year round.

If I don’t have time to shower after a workout, or I’m headed to brunch, I use a few to cool down my body and wipe away sweat gently.

I them to clean gym equipment or my yoga mat before and/or after class!

Makeup removing wipes — duh.

As a hand wipe if you’re having a BBQ or picnic in the park with no access to water.

On the beach, use them to get rid of sand, or salt water on your skin.

I use them to clean my dog’s paws after he prances around the dirty streets of New York City.

HollywoodLifers, what do you use baby wipes for?