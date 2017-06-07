Ashley Williams: ‘HIMYM’ Star Welcomes Baby Boy With Hubby After Tragic Miscarriage

And baby makes 4! Ashley Williams is officially a two-time mom after giving birth to her & husband Neal Dodson’s 2nd child last month. Welcoming a precious baby boy, the ‘How I Met Your Mother’ alum could not be more thrilled about expanding her fam, especially after suffering a devastating miscarriage.

After opening up about her heartbreaking miscarriage just eight months ago, Ashley Williams, 38, is a new mom, according to People magazine! The Jim Gaffigan Show and How I Met Your Mother alum gave birth to her second son with husband Neal Dodson, 39, in Los Angeles on May 17, revealing the exciting news on June 7. Even more adorable, the little boy, whom Ashley and Neal named Odie Sal, was born on his film-producer dad’s birthday! The little one joins big brother Gus Williams Dodson, 2. “This time, we had a hospital birth at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center,” the new mom told the publication.

“It’s been a crazy year, and that’s where I felt best giving birth this time around. It was very different than a home birth, but the confidence and ease of my doctor, Jay Goldberg, was truly awesome.” As far as baby Odie’s moniker goes, his first name comes from Neal’s great-grandfather while his middle name is a nod to the protagonist of the children’s books Blueberries For Sal and One Morning in Maine by Robert McCloskey. Both books were favorites of Ashley’s mother, Linda, and Neal’s mother, Jane. Pretty sweet, right?

When it came time to give birth, the star shared that she sought out the services of monitrice Blyss Young. “Monitrice services are pretty new to the birthing scene,” Ashley said while explaining that a monitrice is “a certified midwife and a certified doula, so you can make more informed decisions.” Ashley continued, “Having a monitrice meant that I had more information when I arrived at the hospital,” she adds, saying she “highly recommends” using a monitrice/doula.

Having a moment. #oahu #9monthspregnant A post shared by Ashley Williams (@imthesmash) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

“Blyss was able to confirm when my water had broken while we were at home, check the baby’s heart rate during early labor and even check dilation before heading to the hospital.” Ashley made her baby bump debut back in January, when she showed up to the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Winter 2017 TCA Press Tour event in Pasadena, California, rocking a skin-tight red lace dress. She appeared alongside her sister Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 45.

While Ashley and Neal are clearly overjoyed NOW, not too long ago, they were suffering from a loss after learning the actress had experienced a miscarriage. Just eight months ago, Ashley shared her heartbreak by penning an essay for Human Development Project. In revealing she had suffered a miscarriage, she explained how she was trying to focus on moving forward while encouraging others who have had miscarriages to speak up. “I stand here in front of you, [needing] to normalize my miscarriage. And I’d love to hear about yours,” she wrote, addressing readers who have miscarried. “You are not broken. You did nothing wrong.”

“I invite you to start, with me, a vocal army of the 25 percenters who can normalize miscarriage in the social sphere,” the star continued. “I was right there next to you at Whole Foods, bleeding out of my shorts. Now I’m well. I’m a survivor. Healed, I will try again.”

