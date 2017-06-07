Ariel Winter’s Estranged Mom Attacks Star: It’s ‘Sad’ That She ‘Exposes Herself’

Two years after Ariel Winter’s official emancipation, her estranged mother, Chrystal Workman, is speaking out about the ‘Modern Family’ star’s racy style — and she’s not thrilled about her daughter’s decision to show so much skin.

Ariel Winter, 19, isn’t shy about wearing sexy ensembles, and her mom, Chrisoula ‘Chrystal’ Workman, who the teenager became legally emancipated from in May 2015, does not approve. “She needs to grow up,” Chrystal tells InTouch magazine. “I would tell her to dress properly, be the beautiful person she is. I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it’s not necessary. Ariel is smart, beautiful and talented. She is a legitimate actress. She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on.”

From crop tops to bikinis, daisy dukes and tight dresses, Ariel is super confident about revealing her figure, and we totally love her for it! She’s publicly slammed body-shamers on multiple occasions, and because of her shaky history with her mother, we can imagine she doesn’t care what Chrystal has to say. The 19-year-old’s sister, Shanelle Workman, first applied to be Ariel’s legal guardian in 2012, claiming that Chrystal was physically and emotionally abusive toward the actress. A judge granted Shanelle guardianship in 2014, and Ariel has been estranged from her mother since.

Ariel and Shanelle also accused Chrystal of trying to ‘sexualize’ Ariel when she was very young, which Chrystal continues to deny. “I would not do that,” she adds in the InTouch interview. Meanwhile, despite the family drama, Ariel seems happier than ever these days with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, who she recently revealed she’s moved in with. Looks like the mama drama should be saved for someone else!

