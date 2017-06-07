Ariel Winter Furious Over Mother’s Public Attacks — Will Not Let Her ‘Influence Her Decisions’

Ariel’s had it with the negative comments! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Ariel Winter is finally fed up with her mother’s constant attacks about the way she dresses and she is determined to not let it influence her future decisions.

Sometimes mother doesn’t know best! An insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Modern Family star Ariel Winter, 19, is furious over her mother, Chrisoula ‘Chrystal’ Workman’s public comments about her social media photos and the way she’s been dressing. The teenager became officially emancipated from her mom in May 2015 and things have been rocky ever since. After Ariel posted some racy photos on Instagram, Chrystal told InTouch magazine that she feels sad that her daughter “feels the need to expose herself when it’s not necessary.” The sexy actress is completely fed up with her mom’s opinions. See sizzling hot Ariel photos here!

“Ariel is again upset by her mother’s behavior. Ariel has moved on from her relationship with her mom and is hurt that her mom can’t do the same. Ariel wishes she had a mom who would respect her privacy, give her space to make her own decisions in life, and not attack her in public,” the insider said. “Ariel gets enough criticism about how she chooses to dress from social media and the last thing she needs is for her mother to come after her too. Ariel does not want to dress like everyone else and wishes her mom would keep her name out of her mouth about it. She feels good about her body, her self image and will continue to wear whatever she wants. Ariel will not let her mother control or influence her decisions.” Wow, it sounds like Ariel is definitely comfortable in her own skin!

Although Ariel’s body flaunting photos are causing controversy, she’s never shied away and has been very open about the subject of body shaming and learning to love her body. Back in 2015, she told Glamour.com that she suffered from overdeveloping at a young age and admitted to having breast reduction surgery when she was 17. Despite Ariel’s family issues, she’s been enjoying success in her busy film and television career and also plans on attending the University of California Los Angeles in the Fall of 2017.

