How Ariana Grande Is Continuing To Raise More Than $12 Million For The Manchester Victims

She’s continuing to spread love through music. Ariana Grande has graciously teamed up with music giant Spotify to release a special song and raise even more money for the Manchester Attack victims.

Music superstar Ariana Grande, 23, has raised over $12 million for the Manchester Attack victims with her highly successful benefit concert, One Love Manchester and now she’s continuing to raise even more money by teaming up with Spotify. Ariana has released her rendition of the classic song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from her live performance at the Manchester benefit show and it can be streamed on the popular music application. The release comes as no surprise since her emotional performance of the song to close out the night was one of the most talked about moments of the entire concert.

In response to Ariana releasing the song, Spotify has agreed to make a large donation of the proceeds to help support the people affected by the sad tragedy. The song is part of a full One Love Manchester album that the music company released which contains other tracks from the various artists who performed that night. Artists such as Justin Bieber, 23, Katy Perry, 32, Miley Cyrus, 24, Coldplay, and even Oasis‘ Liam Gallagher, 44, made a huge impact with some of their biggest hits at the show and the album gives listeners a chance to relive the beautiful event.

Ariana has been seen as a true hero over the past couple of weeks due to of her displays of tremendous support and bravery since the May 22 attacks. She made headlines when she visited some of the bombing’s survivors at a Manchester hospital and has expressed numerous kind and loving words on social media. The courageous young talent seems to be setting a great example to her fans around the world and we’re with her every step of the way as she encourages healing in a tough time of pain.

