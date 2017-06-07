Angelina Jolie Planning Family Trip To Ethiopia To Celebrate Zahara’s Adoption Date

Angelina Jolie’s brood is going to be on the move again, as she’s planning to bring the family to Ethiopia in July to celebrate 12-year-old daughter Zahara’s adoption anniversary. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on their big trip and if she’s allowing ex Brad Pitt to join in.

Where has the time gone? Zahara Jolie-Pitt was just six months old when Angelina Jolie adopted her adopted her on July 6, 2005. She travelled to Ethiopia with then-boyfriend Brad Pitt, 53, to pick up her new daughter and 12 years later she’s bringing her back to her homeland for the first time. “Angelina is planning a trip to Ethiopia next month to celebrate Zahara’s adoption date. She’s always been very committed to each of the children knowing their birth country, and all about their heritage, so she’s keen for Zahara to spend time there. Angelina will be taking all of the children, and they’re really excited as they all love to travel,” a source close to the 42-year-old actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Even though Brad has been Zahara’s dad for nearly all of her life — he formally adopted her a year after Angie did — he’s not going to be going along on what is sure to be an emotional family trip. “Angelina hasn’t invited Brad — even though both Zahara and Shiloh have said they would love their dad to go — because it’s still too difficult and painful for Angelina, and she still harbors a lot of anger towards Brad. They’ve moved on a lot from even a couple of months back, and they are able to talk civilly now. But there’s still a way to go before they reach a place of friendship,” our insider adds.

Angelina has already shown how committed she is to her adopted kids knowing where they came from, as she brought along eldest son Maddox, 15, with her to Cambodia for an extended stay in 2016. He even worked as an assistant on her directorial effort First They Killed My Father, which is about the Khmer Rouge genocide that took place in her son’s native land. The entire family minus Brad returned there for the film’s premiere in March. The former couple brought son Pax, 13, back to Vietnam in 2011, four years after adopting him from an orphanage in 2007. Now it’s Zahara’s turn to visit her origins, only this time Brad sadly won’t be part on the family’s journey.

