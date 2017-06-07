Miranda Lambert & Anderson East Get Cozy On CMT Music Awards Red Carpet — Cute Pics

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East set the CMT Music Awards red carpet on fire on June 7! The couple looked happier than ever, while they displayed some subtle PDA and you have to see the adorable pics!

Miranda Lambert, 33, and Anderson East, 28, were the cutest couple on the CMT Music Awards red carpet on June 7! The were all smiles while they posed on country’s biggest red carpet and we’re obsessed with the cute photos!

The country singer rocked a black, long sleeve dress with a jagged bottom. Miranda even showed some mid-section skin with cut-out gold details. Needless to say, she killed it on the carpet! And, we can’t forget about her blues musician beau. Anderson went for a more outspoken look on the CMT’s carpet in a rustic, bronze-colored suit with a black undershirt. He topped his handsome look off with black shoes and a skinny tie!

It was especially a smooth and pleasant date night for Miranda and Anderson, because they didn’t run into her ex, Blake Shelton and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. The exes kept their distance from one another and Blake actually showed up solo, which probably made things less awkward for Miranda. Phew!

Either way, both Miranda and Blake have moved on and they’ve honestly never looked happier. Miranda and Anderson first sparked romance rumors in in Dec. 2015, just five months after she and Blake called it quits. However, it wasn’t until New Year’s Day [2016] that Miranda let us in on her brand new [at the time] romance. She posted a sweet photo of her and her man together for the first time. The pair were cuddled up on a couch with the cutest smiles on their faces. Once Miranda let the internet in on her romance with Anderson, she began posting more cute photos with him throughout the start of the New Year.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards in April 2016. And, they’ve even hit the stage a few times together! Miranda surprised Anderson’s fans in Feb. 2017, when she showed up to his concert. She serenaded shocked concert goers with Mariah Carey‘s “You’ll Always Be My Baby”. It was amazing, by the way.

Then, the pair hit the stage once more for a double date with Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane. Anderson and Chris performed a duet at Stapleton’s concert in LA, while their wives sang backup vocals! Talk about couples goals, right? And, you could have guessed what happened next — Miranda and Anderson have been going strong ever since!

