Aly Raisman Shuts Down Body-Shamers In Super Sexy V-Cut Swimsuit

Aly Raisman is an Olympic athlete, and body-shamers are no match for her! She shared an Instagram of herself in a hot swimsuit look on June 6, but the best part is her inspiring caption. She’s sick and tired of people ‘telling her how to dress’!

We couldn’t be more envious of Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman’s strong muscular body. She’s worked hard to achieve that level of athleticism and she deserves to show it off however she wants! Unfortunately, some terrible people have an idea of how a woman “should” look and dress, and tried to tear her down for being so fit and wearing certain outfits. Luckily, she’s too strong to fall victim to the body-shamers. Aly took to Instagram on June 6 to prove that she will happily wear whatever the flip she wants, and feel beautiful doing it! See more pics of Aly, here!

Aly looked pretty and proud in the picture, standing in a confident pose with her hands on her hips. She’s wearing an emerald green one-piece swimsuit with a dangerously low-cut neckline and a cute peplum around the waist. Her hair is in a messy pony, and her face says “don’t eff with me!” We’re living for it! However, the best part of the post was her caption, where she tells haters they need to back off.

“Wear whatever makes you feel happy and confident,” began Aly. “Don’t EVER let anyone tell you how you should or shouldn’t dress. We are all entitled to wear what we want. Females do not have to dress modest to be respected. Be proud of your body. It’s never about the number on the scale it’s about the way you feel. You are all unique and beautiful in your own way. No one is perfect. AND no matter who you are, male or female, we all have those days of insecurity. We are all human. Everyone’s story is important. EVERYONE. You never know what someone is going through. Thank you all for continuing to inspire me each and everyday. Spread the love guys and enjoy your Monday 💗✨👙#IGotItFromMyMomma #GIRLPOWER.” What a queen!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Aly’s message of body confidence? Let us know!