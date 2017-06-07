A-Rod’s Ex Reportedly Threatens To Reveal Private Texts If He Doesn’t Pay Her $600K

The past came back to bite Alex Rodriguez, according to a new report on June 7. His ex ‘fling’ is reportedly threatening to release private messages between them in order to jeopardize his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. She allegedly won’t go away unless he coughs up the cash. We’ve got the scoop on Alex’s next move AND J.Lo’s reaction!

Alex Rodriguez, 41, is dealing with a pesky ex, according to a report from TMZ, which claims an unidentified woman wants a whopping $600,000 for her silence about their past. A-Rod’s ex-fling is reportedly looking for a big payday, or she will shop their text messages around to the highest media bidder.

After the retired Yankee reportedly split with the woman in 2014, she allegedly began hitting him up for “small” amounts of cash. He reportedly denied her every time. A source notes that their relationship was never serious and it was more of a fling. However, when the woman saw that he was dating Jennifer Lopez, 47, she allegedly upped the ante. Once the woman saw the star power of J.Lo, she allegedly began asking A-Rod for larger sums of money.

But, A-Rod remained consistent, and reportedly refused to pay the woman. He even allegedly told her that he was in a happy, committed relationship with Jennifer and asked to be left alone. And, that’s when the woman reportedly lost it. Hence, her alleged demand for over half-a-mill in cash.

A source close to the situation claims to know the woman’s direct motive: The woman thought that A-Rod would cough up any amount of cash to keep his relationship afloat. Her alleged plan was to release old texts with Alex [from when they were dating] to make it seem like he was still contacting her and playing J.Lo.

However, it appears as though her alleged plan backfired, because J.Lo reportedly knows everything that’s been going on. The singer is allegedly supporting her man and even sympathizes with him, having gone through similar experiences.

So, what’s A-Rod’s next move? — The baseball legend is reportedly not giving in to the woman’s demands, no matter what the cost. His legal team is allegedly planning on working with police and even federal officials if the woman keeps up with her threats.

