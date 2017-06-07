What Causes Acne & How To Beat Summer Breakouts In The Heat — Expert Tips

June is Acne Awareness Month and it’s something that, unfortunately, so many of us still struggle with on a daily basis. Read EXCLUSIVE expert dermatologist tips below to combat acne and banish breakouts for good.

Estee Williams, M.D. is a board-certified medical, cosmetic and surgical dermatologist, and she explained to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY: “In a nutshell, acne is the result of inflammation and plugging of dead skin around the hair follicle. Too much sebum (oil) in the skin, a hormonal imbalance, genetics, diet, and even poor choice of cosmetics can all cause inflammation and plugging, leading to pimples.” Acne is so hard to treat because there are so many different types, and everyone reacts differently. “Acne is such a common skin condition but there are actually many different types of acne, with small nuances. These minor differences can mean the success or failure of a particular regimen. There is no one-size- fits-all with acne.”

Since the temps are rising, Dr. Williams is offering advice on how to beat summer breakouts: “The main challenge of treating acne in the summer has to with the heat and humidity that often trigger acne on the chest and back. Wear loose, breathable fabrics, shower immediately after exercising, and stay as dry as possible. Wipes are also extremely helpful for on-the- go settings, but I always remind patients that many leave behind a residue that can actually clog pores. Nothing beats a gentle cleanser and water. It is also important to note that, on the face especially, certain sunscreens worsen acne. My go-to for acne patients is EltaMD UV Clear (SPF 46) which contains ingredients such as vitamin B3 that actually help clear acne.”

Board certified dermatologist Dr. Carl Thornfeldt is also offering these easy to follow DOs and DON’Ts:

“Do drink two cups of spearmint tea a day. The results of a clinical study in the treatment of acne proved that spearmint tea reduced acne lesions by 25% after one month and by 51% after 3 months!

Do eat two ounces of ice cream or dried cherries. It will help reduce below flow to the face, which is a quick fix for both acne and under eye puffiness as it reduces inflammation by causing rapid vasoconstriction. Any type of ice cream will do except for chocolate.

Do apply an ice pack and pop an aspirin to reduce swelling and inflammation.”

Here are Dr. Thornfeldt’s no-nos: “Don’t stress out. Steer clear of stress as it raises your cortisol levels. Your glands pump out more oil and your immune system is suppressed, which leads to breakouts. Be sure to manage stress levels with something that works for you (exercise, meditation, etc.).”

Don’t dry out your skin. Applying too many products focused on getting rid of oil will dry out the skin too much, and the skin will overreact — making the acne worse.

Don’t eat a diet high in inflammatory foods, sugar and unhealthy fats.

HollywoodLifers, do you still struggle with zits? Are you looking for acne remedies?