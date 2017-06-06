Voodoo Festival 2017: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters & More

Not all festivals take place in the summer, HollywoodLifers! Voodoo just announced it’s lineup for another great Halloween weekend festival and it’s chock full of A-list talent.

Voodoo Music & Arts Experience is returning to New Orleans, Louisiana for Halloween 2017, and we could NOT be more excited about! The festival, which isn’t just a weekend-long concert, finally announced it’s lineup to patiently waiting attendees on June 6. It all goes down in City Park, where Voodoo completely takes over with three massive stages, carnival rides, and all of the delicious food you can imagine. On top of that, the festival is filled with art installations, art and merch booths and so much more!

As you might remember, HollywoodLife.com had the pleasure of attending Voodoo in 2016 courtesy of our friends at Funyuns. The 2016 festival included headlining acts such as The Weeknd, The Chainsmokers and G-Eazy, which made for an incredible weekend. With performers like TK, TK and TK, we’re sure that the 2017 festival will totally live up to the hype of it’s predecessor — if not completely blow it out of the water!

The lineup is: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The Killers, LCD Soundsystem, DJ Snake, Galantis, Dillon Francis, Brand New, The Head and The Heart, Kehlani, Post Malone, Miguel, RL Grime, Prophets of Rage, Cold War Kids, Yellow Claw, Crystal Castles, Superduperkyle, The Afghan Whigs, Live, Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, Marian Hill, K. Flay, Illenium, Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaries, Louis the Child, Nghtmre, Whitney, The Black Angels, Amine, Vintage Trouble, Gnash, G-Jones, Hayley Kiyoko, Rich Chigga, Bibi Bourelly, The Record Company, Benjamin Booker, Mija, Colony House, Chicano Batman, Strand of Oaks, Autograf, Joyryde, Flow Tribe, Boombox Cartel, Mondo Cozmo, Snbrn, Tokimonsta, Pell, CID, Black Pistol Fire, Saint Jhn, Sam Dew, Flint Eastwood, Pham, La Femme, Ron Gallo, Durand Jones & the Indications, Mannequin Pussy, Public Access T.V., Bleached, Tim Gunter, DJ Mel, DJ Gracie, Malik Ninety Five, Alfred Banks, Carmine P. Filthy, Free Swim, Unicorn Fukr, Otto, Herb Christopher, S.K.B. & Yrstrly, Werd2Jah, and Zander.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU excited for Voodoo 2017? Will you be heading down to New Orleans for the exciting weekend? Comment below, let us know!