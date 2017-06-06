You know that one ex you just can’t seem to quit? For Tiny, that’s T.I.. In a new interview on June 6, she revealed that she’s talking to the rapper again, even though she knows it’s a ‘mistake.’ Apparently their relationship is a ‘roller coaster’ that she just can’t get off of!

Even though T.I. is trying to get back in her good graces , it’s never a sure thing. “Some weeks we are on, some weeks we are off,” Tiny explained. “We have been off this week. Today is my first time talking to him guys, you know. We are up and down, some roller coaster here.” We can’t blame Tiny for struggling to stay away from her ex. Heck, we’ve all been there! Sometimes when you have a long history, it’s just impossible to give it up for good.

“We have been together a long time and there is a lot of love there,” Tiny explained. “I stress that and I say that all the time because it is true. Even though we are going through this difficult separation or whatever we are doing, it is something that still comes natural which is how we are as a family, a natural vibe. Some days we are divorced and some days we are not.” Wow. That doesn’t sound like an easy position to be in, but we wish them the very best in their journey!

