Tiny Struggling With Painful Custody Arrangement With T.I.: ‘I Don’t Like Parting’ With Kids
Divorce is so painful on kids, but it’s equally hard on their loving parents. Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris says she’s struggling at sharing custody with estranged hubby T.I., as it’s especially painful for her to part with her baby daughter. We’ve got the details.
We saw how close-knit a family T.I., 36, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, had during the run of their VH-1 reality series The Family Hustle. The show is now over and so is the couple’s marriage, as he finally accepted her divorce papers in April. He’s been on the road for the last couple of months and when he comes back home to Atlanta, it’s been so painful for Tiny to hand off her children per their custody arrangement. “It’s like some days we’re divorced and some days we’re not. It is a work in progress though cause I don’t like dropping off my kids and he be like ‘I’m finning to take the kids,’ and I’ll be ‘no you are not, they are going with me today.’ Like who told you, just cause you came in town boo,” Tiny said with a little sarcasm in a new interview with Jules Uncut.
HollywoodLifers, were you a big fan of T.I. and Tiny on The Family Hustle? Are you sad that the show is now over?