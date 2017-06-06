Selena Gomez and The Weeknd take New York! The couple showed off adorable PDA on their date night in the Big Apple on June 5. Selena also flaunted some cleavage in a sexy and silky dress on her night out with her man. These two are just so perfect!

Hollywood’s hottest couple has arrived in New York City! Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, were spotted holding hands on their way to dinner at Rao’s in NYC on June 5, just a few days before the “Starboy” singer is set to hit the stage in Brooklyn for his latest stop on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour. Selena looked absolutely stunning in a silky, lingerie-inspired dress with a plunging neckline. that featured black lace detailing. Her dress flaunted serious cleavage, including side boob! Talk about a sexy date night look! These two are always so busy, so it’s great to see them spending quality time together

Selena jetted to New York a few days before her date night with her man to do press about her new music, 13 Reasons Why, and more. It just so happens that all of this coincided with The Weeknd’s tour! Selena has accompanied her boyfriend to a number of his concerts throughout his tour, even traveling with him to Chicago and Toronto. Selena’s likely to show up at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 6 and June 7. These two are inseparable!

Selena and The Weeknd have only been dating since Jan. 2017, but they’re already very serious about each other. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Selena loves being in a “healthy, loving, happy relationship.” We also found out that The Weeknd treats Selena “like a queen,” and she inspires him to be the “best man he can possibly be” for her. Aw! The Weeknd and Selena are the epitome of #RelationshipGoals!

HollywoodLifers, do you think The Weeknd and Selena will stay together? Do you love or loathe Selena’s outfit? Let us know!