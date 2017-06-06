Taylor Swift Introduces Joe Alwyn To Her Family In Nashville & Her Mom ‘Totally’ Approves
So sweet! It sounds like Taylor Swift’s mom is a huge fan of the singer’s new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, as HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned Joe recently met Andrea and she ‘totally’ approves of him. Isn’t that the best thing you’ve heard all day?!
We love how much Taylor's sharing with Joe, 26. It must mean their relationship is reaching new heights. Perhaps she'll even include a song or two about him on her forthcoming new album! Wouldn't that be amazing? We actually discovered she'll be dropping a new song soon, and she can't wait for her fans to hear it. "Taylor plans on slowly returning to social media and getting back in the public eye as the release of her new music approaches. She will be dropping a new single in the next 2 or 3 months and she can't wait for all of her fans to hear what she has been working hard on for the last year," our source said.
