Taylor Swift Introduces Joe Alwyn To Her Family In Nashville & Her Mom ‘Totally’ Approves

So sweet! It sounds like Taylor Swift’s mom is a huge fan of the singer’s new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, as HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned Joe recently met Andrea and she ‘totally’ approves of him. Isn’t that the best thing you’ve heard all day?!

Joe [Alwyn] to her mom’s house this weekend in Tennessee and her mom already loves Joe. After a mellow weekend in Nashville, Taylor and Joe hopped back on her jet on Monday , for the 3rd time in about 5 days, and are continuing their romantic vacation elsewhere,” a source close to Taylor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Taylor Swift , 27, must be on cloud 9 right now! The “Blank Space” singer “took] to her mom’s house this weekend in Tennessee and her mom already loves Joe. After a mellow weekend in Nashville,and Joe hopped back on her jet, for the 3rd time in about 5 days, and are continuing their romantic vacation elsewhere,” a source close to Taylor tellsEXCLUSIVELY.

“ Taylor ‘s mom is super sweet, loving and supportive of her daughter so it was easy for her to like Joe who she thinks is a real gentlemen. Taylor ‘s mom totally approves of their relationship. Taylor kept things cozy, intimate and private all weekend. Taylor and Joe enjoyed the low-key weekend with family in Nashville,” our source adds.

We love how much Taylor’s sharing with Joe, 26. It must mean their relationship is reaching new heights. Perhaps she’ll even include a song or two about him on her forthcoming new album! Wouldn’t that be amazing? We actually discovered she’ll be dropping a new song soon, and she can’t wait for her fans to hear it. “Taylor plans on slowly returning to social media and getting back in the public eye as the release of her new music approaches. She will be dropping a new single in the next 2 or 3 months and she can’t wait for all of her fans to hear what she has been working hard on for the last year,” our source said. Click here to see more pics of Taylor and Joe!

