‘Laguna Beach’ Star Talan Torriero Reveals Baby’s Gender In Adorable Announcement Video

A ‘Laguna Beach’ baby is on the way! Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle revealed the gender of their first child on June 5! They announced the exciting news by popping a balloon with colored confetti! Find out if they’re having a boy or a girl!

Talan, 30, and Danielle Torriero are having a… baby boy! The first-time parents are expecting their little bundle of joy to arrive in Oct., according to their Instagram pages. The pair popped a balloon on their deck in Nebraska and low and behold, blue confetti burst into the air! Talan and Danielle couldn’t be more “thrilled” to be expecting a boy, and the proof was in the looks on their faces.

The former Laguna Beach star shared the sweet video and Danielle posted this adorable photo [below] of the couple embraced in a sweet hug after the news broke. “A baby BOY is brewing and we are so excited”, Danielle captioned the cute snap.

Talan and Danielle originally took to Instagram on April 10 to reveal that they were expecting their first child together. “Baby Torriero coming mid October,” Danielle, who was 13 weeks along at the time, captioned a video of an ultrasound.

@danielletorriero and I are thrilled to announce that we are having a boy in Oct! A post shared by Talan Torriero (@talantorriero) on Jun 5, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Formerly dubbed the “playboy” of reality TV — back when Laguna Beach was everyone’s weekday obsession — Talan’s a different man now. He has since moved from sunny SoCal and migrated to the midwest, where he resides in Nebraska with his wife. He and and Danielle tied the knot in June 2014, and they’ve been together for over eight years.

And, Talan isn’t the only Laguna Beach/Hills alum that’s expanding the fam. It’s a group of firsts for the MTV stars. As you may know, Lauren Conrad, 31, and William Tell, 37, are expecting a baby boy — their first child together. The pair announced the exciting news in Jan. 2017, just three years after they married in Sept. 2014. Her former TV bff, Whitney Port, 32, is also expecting her first child, with husband, Tim Rosenman. The couple announced the news in Feb. 2017.

Another Laguna Beach star who also dropped major baby news in Feb.? — Jason Wahler, 30! Yes, that’s right, the infamous Jason, aka, Lauren’s former love. He and his wife, Ashley Slack are set to welcome their first child, a baby girl, in August. And, last but certainly not least, Heidi Montag, 30, and Spencer Pratt, 34. The entertaining [to say the least] duo have a baby boy on the way and they just confirmed the news in May 2017! Congrats to all!

