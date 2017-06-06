New Starbucks Frappuccino Comes Topped With Cake So You Can Have Your Drink & Eat It Too

Let them eat (and drink) cake! Starbucks just announced its newest raved about edible creation, the delicious Chocolate Cake Topped Frappuccino and our sweet tooth is ready for it!

Another crazy combination Frappuccino? Yes, please! After debuting a limited edition American Cherry Pie Frappuccino last month, Starbucks Japan is ready to top it…with cake! The Chocolate Cake Topped Frappuccino is the company’s latest release and it sounds like a sweet and savory delightful dessert that just about anyone with good taste would want to get their hands on. Click to see more Starbucks menu options here!

A Starbucks press release states that the new drink tastes like almond, matcha, and chocolate cake. It starts off being made as an almond-flavored Frappuccino and is topped off with chocolate cake, matcha drizzle, some whipped cream, and matcha powder. Mouths are watering over here! Since the delicious drink is only available for a limited time, if you happen to be in Japan between June 14 and Jul. 13, you should totally give your tastebuds a party and try it out. As an alternative to the matcha in the cake Frappuccino, Starbucks Japan will also offer a Coffee Shot version that replaces matcha sauce with coffee-flavored sauce from June 24-Jul.14.

For the last few months, Starbucks stores from all over the world have been introducing new limited time only Frappuccinos with wild flavors. From the Pokemon Go Frappuccino to the Unicorn Frappuccino, customers have had no shortage of chilled beverage options. Over the years, the popular drinks have definitely helped the cutting edge company increase interest especially when they hold their highly promoted periodical Frappuccino Happy Hours, which allow thirsty customers to get any flavor Frappuccino for half off its regular price during certain time frames. With the various surprises we’ve had from Starbucks this year alone, we can’t wait to see what’s in store next!

HollywoodLifers, would you try the new Starbucks Japan Chocolate Cake Topped Frappuccino? Tell us now!