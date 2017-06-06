Don’t Be Afraid To Go Stag To A Wedding: 5 Reasons It’s Way More Fun

Wedding season is upon us, which means it’s time to find the perfect date to be your arm candy! Or is it? Here are FIVE reasons why going to your friend/cousin/co-worker’s wedding alone is way better than bringing a date!

It’s wedding time! If you’re lucky you already have a dress picked out, the perfect shoes, and a hair appointment made. And, if you’re even luckier, you don’t have a date. That’s right, I said that makes you lucky! It may seem stressful right now that you don’t have a +1 to bring to whoever’s wedding you’re going to, but it shouldn’t be. The truth is that “needing” a date to a wedding is totally old school. It’s 2017, ladies! We are a generation of strong, independent females who are totally capable of showing up to a wedding solo and enjoying every moment of it. Still freaking out? Don’t, HollywoodLife.com is here with five reasons why you’ll have a way better time going stag than going with a last-minute date.

1.) You can mingle! One of the best reasons not to have a date to a wedding is that it gives you a chance to meet new people. Let’s be honest, having a date means you will both rely on each other for conversation all night long. The chances of you branching out to other people at the reception are slim. Not having a date means you have a great excuse to chat up the people around you. You never know who you’re going to meet at a wedding, either. You could find out that the woman sitting at the table behind you is an executive at a company you’ve always dreamed of working at, or you could find out that the handsome groomsman (or beautiful bridesmaid) you made eye contact with during the ceremony is totally single. The opportunities are endless!

2.) You don’t have to worry about someone else all night. Bringing a date to a wedding means making sure they are having a good time. Not just when you get there, but all. night. long. Chances are they won’t know as many people as you, and depending on their personality they may not be that interested in mingling with strangers. Who wants to babysit when you’re supposed to be having fun?

3.) You’ll save money. Inviting a guest to a wedding means multiplying your gift by two. This is the one instance in which bringing a +1 can be very expensive. For example, if you were planning on giving the bride and groom $150 for just yourself, bringing a guest means you need to double it to $300. Yikes.

4.) No family prying! If it’s a wedding where most of your family is going to be, including distant cousins, aunts and whoever you haven’t seen in a while, bringing a date can be a real hassle. If your date is someone they haven’t met before or is someone you’re not in a relationship with, things could get seriously awkward when people start asking about your “boyfriend”/”girlfriend”/”partner”. Sorry grandma, no interrogations for you!

5.) You can go with a group! This sort of defeats our first reason, but if you happen to know a few friends who are also going to the wedding you can make it a group event. This means splitting a hotel room and transportation, plus having people to crash the photo booth with all night long. Did someone say props?!

