Pregnant Serena Williams Can Still Bust Some Serious Moves — Watch Her Dance Her Bump Off

Serena Williams took a cue from Rihanna, trading in her tennis racket for an umbrella–ella-ella and busting some moves. The athlete showed off her dancing skills in an adorable gingham dress while in Paris for the French Open. You have to see this.

Serena Williams, 35, is expecting her first child this Sep., but that’s not stopping her from dancing like a chorus girl in the street! The tennis champ showed off some sweet moves and fancy footwork with an umbrella on the streets of Paris on June 6. Who knew that Serena was so multi-talented?! She keeps her toes pointed and her hands up like a Broadway star in the making. She captioned the video, “Mood lol.”

We’re also in love with her cute outfit! Serena wears a blue and white gingham dress that shows off her muscular legs in what appears to be a cloudy day. And despite those grey skies, Serena has a huge smile on her face. That’s not surprising since this is a happy time for the pregnant star! She announced the joyous baby news via Snapchat last April although she admits it was a mistake. She told Gayle King, 62, at a TED conference later that month about how she posted a photo of herself with the caption “20 weeks” by accident.

“On social media you press the wrong button and… 30 minutes later I missed 4 calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird,'” Serena said. “I have this thing where I’m checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m getting… I’ve been so good about it, but this one time it slipped.” Oops! But it wasn’t that big a deal since she was planning to announce her pregnancy in just “five or six more days.” Check out amazing pics of the tennis star here!

Mood lol A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

Not only is Serena expecting a baby, but she’s preparing to wed her fiance, Alexis Ohanian, 34. She’s definitely excited to be committed to Alexis even though tying the knot was never really her thing. “I never felt pressured to get married, and I can’t say I’m the marrying type of person,” she explained. “I love my life, I love my freedom and I love my career. I always felt I didn’t want anything to interfere with that.”

