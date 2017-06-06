Selena Gomez Rocks The 4 Biggest Trends Of Summer: Here’s How You Can Pull Them Off

Selena Gomez has been in NYC for only a few days but she’s already managed to rock the four biggest trends of summer. If you want to pull them off like Sels, we have tips on how you can master the trends, too!

1. Mom Jeans:

Selena is no stranger to mom jeans and she’s been rocking them for years, but she just recently gave them a little upgrade. She rocked a pair of high-waisted, cropped, RE/DONE jeans with a fuzzy, striped Alexa Chung tank top and orange Mansur Gavriel slip-ons. If you want to rock mom jeans like a pro, pair them with a loose crop top and sandals or sneakers.

2. Platform Heels:

While Sels rocked a ton of different looks in NYC, we loved her platform satin heels that she paired with her navy blue mini dress. The heels added so much height to her look and made her legs look insanely long. Pair platforms with an extra short mini like Selena’s to make your legs look long & lean.

3. Mules:

Mules are the hottest shoe trend right now and Sels rocked a pair of bright orange Mansur Gavriel suede slip-ons with her jeans. You can do the same or you can rock a pair of heels with a bit more height to a flowy dress for work.

4. Plunging Neckline:

One thing is for sure, Sels has been showing off a ton of cleavage in different plunging necklines. Whether you’re wearing a bodysuit, a swimsuit, a dress or blouse, a plunging neck is always sexy.

What do you guys think of these trends? Which one will you try?