Here’s What You Should Wear On A Second Job Interview: Stylist Tips

Scoring a second interview is certainly promising, but it can also bring back all of the jitters you felt the first time around — especially when it comes to getting ready! So, what should you wear?

Chances are, you already have the perfect interview outfit ready to go — but the one place you can’t recycle the outfit is at your second interview with the same company! Sure, a nondescript suit can easily be repurposed with a different blouse, but the second interview is also a great opportunity for you to put your best foot forward. We consulted Anita Patrickson, the talented stylist behind Julianne Hough and Olivia Culpo‘s amazing looks on the red carpet, for her tips on how to differentiate your outfit.

“One you get to the second round, you probably have a much better idea based on wat the company is like and what they’re wearing, so you can find your compass zone. You should still dress up, but if you’re going into a creative position, maybe now is the time to add a little something to your outfit,” Anita explained. “You should still keep it respectful, after all, you haven’t gotten the job yet! Make an effort. You could wear a pencil skirt and button-up blouse with kitten heels and a great earring,” she said.

Anita’s don’ts for a second interview are similar to her rules for a first encounter. “I still wouldn’t show any skin or do sky-high heels. Don’t wear anything that’s sloppy or too relaxed. Even if it’s a casual environment you should still err on the side of elevated,” she said. “You want to dress up and feel like yourself, but now that you know what the office is like, you have a better gauge and a little more room to work with your outfit. Again, this is all so dependent on the workplace.”

What will you wear on your second interview?