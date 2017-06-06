Royalty Brown Looks Like A True Grown Up Princess In Adorable Summer Threads — See Pic

Royalty Brown is growing up right before our eyes! The 3-year-old looked like a little model in a recent photo, where she posed with sass! Chris Brown’s daughter rocked a grey dress with a pink hat, and the pic is too cute!

So, where’s Royalty Brown‘s modeling contract? The adorable 3-year-old served up some cuteness overload in a new snap, posted by her mom, Nia Guzman, on June 5! Chris Brown‘s daughter let her long, dark curls down, while she sported a casual grey dress and a blue jean jacket. She accessorized with a pink hat, blue bag and playful, monsters slip-ons. Talk about a young fashionista!

We don’t know about you, but the older she gets, the more Royalty resembles her hip hop star, dad. And, speaking of Chris, 28 — The rapper recently gushed over his little one on Instagram. He posted the cutest photo of Royalty on May 27, to celebrate her 3rd birthday [below]. Can we say, hair goals?

Royalty’s birthday bash, May 29, had to have been the talk of the celebrity kids club. The toddler’s dad threw her an epic pool party with her friends! Chris posted a slew of photos from the party, where little Royalty rocked multiple cute bathing suits and a stunning pink princess dress!

MY BEAUTIFUL BABY GIRL IS OFFICIALLY 3 YEAR OLD!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. HBD RO RO! I LOVE YOU A post shared by 🤖👽🌕 (@chrisbrownofficial) on May 27, 2017 at 1:19am PDT

Royalty’s mom, Nia, also posted a few adorable snaps from the birthday party. “Happy birthday to one of my queens!” she wrote. “U mean so much to your family. U brighten up any room you walk in. A real life angel. My BFF! Welcome to the big THREE! #HappyBirthdayRoRo.” Awe! We’re so happy to see that Chris and Nia’s co-parenting efforts are going well!

HollywoodLifers, how grown up does Royalty look?!