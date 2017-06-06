Rob Kardashian Furious Over Blac Chyna’s Night Out With Kellon Deryck: ‘It Was Dangerous’

Blac Chyna was spotted having a wild night out with a sexy man on June 5, but it turned out to just be her longtime hairstylist Kellon Deryck. However, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Rob Kardashian is still furious. Find out why, here.

Fans were buzzing on June 5 after Blac Chyna, 29, stepped out for a night on the town with Kellon Deryck. However, there’s no reason to freak out because he’s just her hairstylist! That’s why Rob Kardashian, 30, isn’t concerned about losing his baby mama to Kellon. “Rob trusts Blac especially with Kellon because he is only her friend and hairstylist,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Rob has nothing to worry about romantically between the two, it just isn’t happening.”

However, Rob is still furious at Blac after her wild night out! Here’s why: “What Rob is upset about is that she was driving after her night in the club,” the source explained. “He knows she probably had a few drinks and wants her to be safe. He would rather have her have a driver on a night out. She didn’t do that and he thinks that is irresponsible. He is mad at her for doing that over anything else.” See pics of Blac and Rob’s highs and lows.

Wow! It makes sense that Rob would be worried. Blac was driving her famous red ‘Rari and giggling with her pal in the front seat with her. She even joked around saying that they were dating! There’s no word if she was drinking, but she shares a baby girl with Rob, so her safety is paramount to him. Hopefully she made smart, wise choices!

HollywoodLifers, Do you think Rob has a good reason to be upset at Blac? Let us know!