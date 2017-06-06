Rihanna Inspired To Write Diss Track Against Body Shamers

There’s no messing with Rihanna! The star is about to clap back against all the haters who’ve made nasty remarks about her body by releasing a hot new diss track. An insider gave HollywoodLife.com the EXCLUSIVE details and we are SO excited to hear the song!

Rihanna, 29, isn’t letting internet bullies attack her! After slamming body shamers with an Internet meme on her Instagram page on June 5, the singer is now taking the next step in getting back at her haters. This was a difficult move for her to make because the comments about her weight made her feel pretty gutted. “Like anyone, you don’t want to be looked down on and you don’t want to be treated differently on how you look,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “So add that times millions and you can imagine she didn’t like being body shamed.” Yeah, no kidding!

“Though it hurt, it also lit a fire under her,” our insider shares. “She got mad, but she made sure not to cry about it. She instead has started writing about it because music has always been her outlet to get through tough times and it inspired her to write a lot. So out of something bad it looks like we’ll get great music out of it. So there is a silver lining to all of that has happened to her.” How exciting would it be to hear an empowering new Rihanna hit! We can only wonder how creative and inspiring it’s going to be since RiRi is known for her artistic side.

When the trolls insulted her online, she fired back on Instagram with a meme of rapper Gucci Mane in two different photos — one where he looks mildly bigger than usual and another where he looks thinner and muscular. The meme’s caption reads, “If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane.”

You said it, girl! RiRi doesn’t need to change a single thing about herself to satisfy her Internet followers. But we are definitely looking forward to hearing what kind of song she’s going to release. If it’s coming from Rihanna, then we know it’s going to be good!

HollywoodLifers, do you want to hear a new Rihanna song about body empowerment?