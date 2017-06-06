Rihanna ‘Laughing Off’ Mean Spirited Body Shamers: Haters Can ‘Kiss Her A**’

Laughter is the best medicine! And, that’s exactly what Rihanna’s doing while internet trolls continue to chat about her body. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how the singer has coped the absurd pregnancy rumors. And, let’s just say that she’s still sitting on her throne!

Do you really think Rihanna, 28, out of all people, would let body-shamers get the best of her? — The strong, fierce, bada– chick from Barbados? Well, you’d actually be surprised that “she was hurt and pissed” about the internet backlash, a source close to RiRi told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

In case you didn’t go anywhere near social media on May 28, let us explain. After a photo of Rihanna surfaced, where some fans claimed she appeared curvier than usual, she was slammed by internet trolls. People called the singer, “fat” and claimed that she looked pregnant, which obviously sparked rumors that she was with child.

After a bit of sulking, Rihanna’s now turning the tables on her haters. “She’s just laughing it off,” our source said. Here’s the bottom line — “Rihanna knows she’s a damn queen. As far as she’s concerned, the haters can just kiss her awesome a–. Rihanna’s handling all the bullsh-t like a pro. She’s very confident in herself, her looks, and her body, no matter what size she is … she’s just owning it.” That’s what we like to hear!

As for those pesky pregnancy rumors? — “Sorry to disappoint everyone, but, nope, Rihanna’s not pregnant,” a separate source close to the singer told us. However, “there is something going on with Rihanna,” the insider hinted. “But, it’s all in her private life.” Although the rumors and shaming have been “tough” for RiRi, she’s continuing to keep her spirits high.

And, that’s exactly what she did at Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The dedicated Cavs fan sat court side in Oakland on Sunday, June 4, where she was heckled by Warriors fans. When Rihanna respectively bowed down to King James, 32, during the game, Golden State fans taunted her. So, what did Rihanna do? The singer looked at her haters and dabbed on them! LOL. Last but certainly not least, the singer clapped back at her body-shamers with an epic Gucci Mane, 37, meme on June 5. You can see the photo right here!

HollywoodLifers, how do you think Rihanna handled her haters?