RaeLynn Dishes On Her CMT Music Award Nom & Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Romance

RaeLynn broke into the country music scene long before she was Blake Shelton’s little blonde ray of sunshine on season 2 of ‘The Voice.’ However, with Blake’s guidance, RaeLynn has several hit singles, a new album and a tour under her belt. She chatted with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about what’s new and what’s next!

1. You’re nominated for CMT’s Breakthrough Video Of The Year for your song ‘Love Triangle.’ Tell us about the video and how it portrays what you actually went through during your parent’s divorce — which the song details.

RaeLynn: Divorce is beautifully heartbreaking. You’re going to have the great moments your parents but the reason that I love the video so much just because it takes you through what the little girl feels when her parents are separating. You are a camera on her back and you see everything through her eyes and I think that that’s what makes the video so special. It’s so different. To me, that video deserves to be Breakthrough Video but when I found out that it actually was nominated, I was just so excited and blessed because that just goes to show that this is not just my story but it’s so many of my fan’s stories. TK McKamy who did the video, he just had such a beautiful vision. I said, “I want this to be raw. Literally, I don’t want to beauty shot of me with my hair up and a lot of makeup. I legit want to wear a tank top and shorts. I want it to be an emotional performance.” He was like, “All right.”

2. It took you a while to put out ‘Love Triangle.’ Why was that?

RaeLynn: I wrote “Love Triangle” when I was 18 years old about my perspective of my parent’s divorce and how it felt to be stuck in the middle of the two people you loved the most, your mom and your dad. Honestly, when I wrote this song I didn’t think that it was going to be a single, I just thought it was something that I needed to write for myself but the more that I sang this song and I would meet my fans after shows my fans didn’t want to talk about “God Made Girls” or “For a Boy.” They always wanted to talk about “Love Triangle.” That really showed me that first of all real music is working. When we write about real things rather than what feels good people listen to it. Second of all that it’s okay to wear your heart on your sleeve as an artist. When I put out “Love Triangle” it just totally changed my perspective on all that. This record is all of my heart and more. The second record will be more of my heart. The artist and the person that I am are the same person. I think that’s super important to find.

3. What has your relationship with Blake Shelton been like since ‘The Voice?’ Were you able to hangout with he and Gwen Stefani on the tour?

RaeLynn: Blake is like my older brother/dad. He is so much fun to be on the road with. I never have to worry about anything. He’s so sweet and has so much fun on stage. If you went to a Blake concert and you didn’t know him you would leave thinking you were his best friend. Honestly. And, Gwen’s awesome. She’s such a sweetheart and the life of the party. It’s been an honor to get to hang out with her and to spend time with someone that is so iconic in music in general. I always forget who I’m hanging out with because she’s so down to earth and sweet. They’re so cute.

4. Women are starting to finally come to the forefront of country music. Why do you think it’s the ladies time to shine?

RaeLynn: I would say the difference is all the girls that are coming out have their own identities and their own lanes and they’re putting out great music. Great music is always going to win and that’s what girls are doing right now. They’re putting out music that matters. I’m not saying men aren’t but I’m just saying girls are really taking it up a notch and that’s why you have a Maren [Morris], a Lauren [Alaina], a Kelsea [Ballerini], Maddie and Tae, all these names. Oh my gosh, there’s just so many women and it should be that way. The charts should be half and half. It shouldn’t be like, there’s four girls in the top 40. So, this is a really special time.

5. On the topic of women in country, who would you love to collaborate with?

RaeLynn: I would love to sing with Dolly Parton. She’s one of my favorite artists in the whole wide world and such a legend and if I got to do a song with her I probably would cry. I think anybody would. I do “Jolene” in my set and it’s so much fun.

make sure you watch for RaeLynn at the CMT Music Awards on June 7th at 8 PM ET! Plus, if you're lucky enough to be in Nashville, TN this week, you can see RaeLynn perform at CMA Fest!