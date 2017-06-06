The Exact Red Lipstick That Priyanka Chopra Wore At The CFDA Awards

Pretty Priyanka! The ‘Baywatch’ actress stunned at the CFDA Awards in New York City on June 5. Get her exact makeup look from her makeup artist by clicking below!

Wearing a black Michael Kors dress, her red lip really popped at the awards. Priyanka Chopra‘s makeup was done by celeb artist Yumi Mori, who created a shimmering eye look and bold lip with Chantecaille products. Get the exact how-to right here! To prep her skin, Yumi applied Chantecaille Gold Energizing Eye Recovery Masks to Priyanka’s eyes for an “instant lifting and depuffing effect.” Next, she spritzed Chantecaille Pure Rosewater all over Priyanka’s face for moisture and radiance. To prep her lips for the gorgeous red color, she used Chantecaille Lip Potion: “This softened her lips while I did the rest of her makeup before applying her lip color. It created a perfect base.” For her amazing bright red lip, she combined two colors — Chantecaille Lip Chic in Dahlia with Matte Chic in Carmen — for the perfect shade for Priyanka.

For her flawless face, Yumi combined two shades of the Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation — Shea and Sand. She used a foundation brush to apply then used a sponge to “tap” it in for a more natural look. She used shade 8 in the Le Camouflage Stylo Concealer under her eyes, around her nose, and around her lips to reduce redness. She used a much lighter shade, 4C, as a highlighter, and applied to her brow bones, cheeks, T-zone, and the bridge of her nose. To set her face makeup, she used High Definition Perfecting Powder in Bronze on her T-zone.

Yumi told HollywoodLife.com: “For a sheer wash of color on her cheeks, I dabbed Lip Chic in Gaia, a dark burgundy with hints of gold flecks, onto the apples of her cheek for color and dimension. I blended well into her skin with my fingertips. Then I brushed the Poudre Lumière all over Priyanka’s face and collarbones for added luminosity.”

For her shimmering gold eyes, Yumi used “Lantern” from the Le Chrome Luxe Eye Duo in Gardens of Marrakech all over her lid up to the crease of her brow bone. For the pop of gold, she dabbed Lumière in Brilliance on top of her eyeshadow with her fingertip. After curling her lashes, she used four coats of the Chantecaille Faux Cils Longest Lash Mascara for a super sexy look.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Priyanka Chopra’s makeup at the CFDA Awards?