‘Pretty Little Liars’: Did Mona Just Reveal She’s A.D.?

What the heck is going on with Mona? At the end of the June 6 episode of ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ she appeared to expose herself as A.D. But are viewers being tricked? Watch the video here!

We’re still trying to catch our breath after watching the June 6 episode of Pretty Little Liars. Not only did Hanna and Caleb get engaged, but Mona had one heck of an ending scene this week — one in which she appeared to expose herself as A.D.! Let us explain…

At the end of this week’s episode, Emily went to meet up with Mona to discuss their recent mission (they tried to find out who impregnated Alison against her will), but Mona said she was busy, ran into her apartment and quickly locked the door. Then, when Mona went into her office, she started typing on her computer. It’s not clear what she was typing, but what we saw behind her was startling. As the camera panned out, we could see the plans to A.D.’s game hanging on her wall, along with newspaper clippings and pictures of the DiLaurentis family (including Charlotte). And finally, in the corner of the room, was a pile of dirty shovels. So does this mean Mona is A.D.? It definitely seems like that’s what the writers want us to believe, but after years of watching the show, we take everything with a grain of salt. For us, it’s innocent until proven A.D.

