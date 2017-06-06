‘Pretty Little Liars’ Recap: A Fan-Favorite Couple Gets Engaged & Mary Drake Returns

OMG! Two of our favorite ‘Pretty Little Liars’ characters got engaged during the June 6 episode, and we couldn’t be happier. To find out who proposed to whom, read our recap below!

Hanna and Caleb finally became engaged on the June 6 episode of Pretty Little Liars, when he proposed to her in front of her mom! It was a super sweet moment and one we’ll never forget. The only thing we didn’t like was how Ashley pretty much orchestrated the entire proposal, but we’ve been waiting for this moment for quite some time, so we’ll forgive the writers for that one. Anyway, Caleb proposed after Ashley found out someone broke into The Radley’s security system and she became suspicious about what his intentions are with her daughter. So to prove how much he loves Hanna (and possibly distract Ashley from what’s really going on), Caleb proposed. “I can’t imagine my life without Hanna, and I don’t want to,” Caleb said. “I want to marry your daughter, Mrs. Marin. No bells and whistles, just the two of us exchanging vows to finally make us official.” He just didn’t have an actual ring to give her. He did, however, put the ring of cigar on Hanna’s finger before they made love in a tent later that night.

And while one couple flourished this week, another one — Ezra and Aria — hit some more hurdles. Aria was busy playing A.D.’s game this week, but Ezra took her change in attitude as a sign that he may have lost her. Seriously — he picked out and played a beautiful song for their “first dance” at their wedding, but Aria barely acted interested. Ezra, of course, took the blame, saying he should have never followed her and her friends for the sake of writing a book. But little did he know that none of Aria’s behavior had anything to do with him. Well, it did, but in a way he could never imagine. Aria actually ended up getting back that police file she never reported, but to do so, she had to hurt Spencer.

A.D. actually had Aria plant a recording in Spencer’s house that played aloud for her entire family to hear. It pretty much revealed that Mr. Hastings had more to do with Jessica’s death than he initially stated. He and Jessica had planned to kill Mary Drake back in the day (six years ago to be exact), but the plan went awry and Jessica ended up being the one buried in the backyard. And while Mr. Hastings freaked out at first, he later admitted that he thinks Spencer would do the same thing if she were ever in his position. (Oh, if only he knew…)

Spencer also met with Mary Drake privately and discovered she wasn’t the one who planted the recording in her house. So Spencer may know Mary’s innocent, but she still doesn’t know it was Aria behind the whole charade.

Elsewhere, Emily reluctantly teamed up with Mona to investigate Ali's pregnancy. They met with the doctor who implanted the embryo, but he said he has no idea who paid him off. He said the exchange was done electronically. They did, however, manage to get the sperm donor's ID number. And later, when Emily showed up to Mona's apartment to follow up on some information, Mona acted suspiciously. She ran in her apartment, locked the door and walked into a small room that looked a whole lot like A.D.'s lair. So is she A.D.?

