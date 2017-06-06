Paris Hilton Dyes Her Iconic Blonde Hair Dark Brown & She’s Unrecognizable

What is happening in this world anymore? Nothing is guaranteed — because iconic blonde Paris Hilton is now a BRUNETTE! Click here to see her brown hair makeover!

Paris Hilton, who we have known as a platinum blonde for basically our whole life, is now a brunette. She wrote “Brunettes have fun too” on Instagram on June 3 alongside a video montage of her showing off her new locks! On June 4 and 5, she continued posting photos of her new hair color, while she was holding her little dog Diamond. We just don’t know what to say! This wild hair makeover MAY be a wig, since she’s wearing a hat in a couple of the photos, which usually signals to me the person is trying to hide something. Either way, she looks really pretty, and we are just in shock!

Summer is the time for hair makeovers — some girls add colorful streaks while others go all out with another color completely. Kylie Jenner is known for switching up her hair color almost daily thanks to wigs. Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj are a couple stars who have also rocked about every hair color under the rainbow! Most people think about lightening up their hair for summer, but if you want to be like Paris, and go dark, go for it!

Paris is actually thriving in life, no matter her hair color. She’s got a super successful perfume empire and she’s a big-time DJ. She has a summer residency on the ultimate party island Ibiza, at Amnesia Ibiza. Her Foam and Diamonds party takes place every Sunday night this summer, starting July 2nd. It’s her 5th year as resident DJ. Congrats to her!

HollywoodLifers, can you believe Paris Hilton is a brunette?