Notre Dame Cathedral: Paris Police Warn People To Stay Away After Reports Of Gunshots

Police are urging people in Paris to stay away from the area by Notre Dame Cathedral after reports of a shooting outside the famous church on June 6.

The Notre Dame Cathedral was sent into a frenzy on June 6 after police issued an alert of an incident outside the Paris church. Those inside the cathedral were ushered to the center of the church and officials urged people to stay away from the area as police investigated the situation. Police quickly confirmed that they shot a man outside the popular tourist destination because he tried to attack an officer with a hammer, according to BBC News. It is believed that the attacker survived the shooting.

“So we are trapped in Notre Dame Cathedral,” one eyewitness wrote on Twitter. “Something is happening outside we don’t know what it is. Police sirens can be heard #NotreDame. We’re trapped in Notre-Dame de Paris, something is happening outside. Police sirens can be heard. They are not letting anyone in or out. OK maybe ‘trapped’ was too strong a word. something was happening outside we don’t know what it is but they’re not letting anyone in or out. We were just told that the doors will remain locked until the police tell us otherwise. We have no idea what’s happening.” The witness confirmed that everybody inside the church was “safe.”

Paris is in a state of emergency following terrorist attacks in 2015 that left more than 100 people dead. There has been no confirmation about this attacker’s motive or what their plan was upon arrival to the cathedral. Police are continuing to investigate and are still urging people to steer clear of the area as the situation is assessed.

