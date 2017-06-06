‘My Cousin Rachel’: Exclusive Look At Sam Claflin’s Eerie Romantic Drama

In ‘My Cousin Rachel’, Sam Claflin is desperate for revenge after he believes a loved one has been murdered by his own cousin. But then things take a very interesting turn… HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE stills from the film for you to see!

Sam Claflin, 30, stars as Philip, a young Englishman looking to exact revenge in My Cousin Rachel. Philip believes that his cousin, Rachel, portrayed by Rachel Weisz, murdered his only guardian after receiving mysterious letters from the man’s deathbed. As you can see in the trailer below, Philip vows to give Rachel what she deserves for taking his guardian’s life, but his obsession quickly turns into infatuation and instead he finds himself in love with her. This dark romance takes one very unexpected twist, and now HollywoodLife.com has your first look at some EXCLUSIVE stills from the film! There are seven images in total for you to check out, and they can all be found by clicking into the gallery above.

In one still, Philip and Rachel get very close in a field of flowers during a moment alone. Another shows Philip looking out through a doorway as Rachel mysteriously looks on from behind. Perhaps the most interesting of all the images is the one of Philip escorting Rachel into a church. She’s dressed in all black, including a veil covering her face, and the so-called enemies are locked arm-in-arm as they make their entrance. Hmm! Another very interesting still shows Rachel and Philip standing in the dark, the space around them only illuminated by a candle that he’s holding. Rachel appears to be dressed in a nightgown as Philip looks down at her.

Here’s the full synopsis for My Cousin Rachel, which hits select theaters on Friday, June 9: “A dark and layered romance, ‘MY COUSIN RACHEL’ tells the story of a young Englishman who plots revenge against his mysterious and beautiful cousin, believing that she murdered his guardian. His feelings become complicated as he finds himself falling helplessly and obsessively in love with her.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU interested in seeing My Cousin Rachel when it’s released? Comment below, let us know!