Matthew Perry Refuses To Do A ‘Friends’ Reunion: It Would Be A ‘Nightmare’

Could this *be* any sadder? Matthew Perry has revealed he would not — in any way, shape or form — be down for a ‘Friends’ reunion because it would be a complete disaster.

The Friends cast will always be there for you — well, some of them will. Matthew Perry, 47 — who will always be remembered for playing the lovable, sarcastic, adorkable Chandler Bing on the most famous sitcom in TV history — said in a June 6 interview that he is not at all down for a Friends reunion. Click here to see pics of the best Friends hairstyles.

“I have this recurring nightmare – I’m not kidding about this,” Matthew told our sister publication Variety while being interviewed about his new play, The End of Longing. “When I’m asleep, I have this nightmare that we do Friends again and nobody cares. We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no. The thing is: We ended on such a high. We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?”

Matthew makes a very good point. Though it may seem like a good idea to bring back a show you love — especially because TV series like Gilmore Girls, Will & Grace, Roseanne have been producing reunions like crazy recently — Friends did wrap up its 10 year run with an unforgettable ending. For those who will cry “SPOILER!” even though it’s been over a decade since the show ended, we’ll just be cryptic — she gets off the plane.

Matthew went on to explain why he is moving on from TV after his show The Odd Couple was recently cancelled after three seasons. “Well, everybody wants to do something different from what they’ve been doing,” the actor turned playwright said. “I was just on a sitcom for three years, so of course I want to do something different. I’ll probably just want to be in parades after this. But look, I was on a sitcom for 10 years, and it was the greatest. It gave me every opportunity I ever had. Even doing this play is happening because I was on that show.” Aw, could we *be* any more touched?

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Matthew’s reasons for not doing a Friends reunion? Give us all your thoughts below!