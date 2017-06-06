Liam Payne & Cheryl Step Out On First Date Night Since Birth Of Baby Bear

Keeping the romance alive! Liam Payne and Cheryl were spotted on a date night for the first time in almost three months after having their baby boy, Bear. After spending months at home taking care of their son, these two stars proved that parents deserve a night off to have some fun!

Liam Payne, 23, and Cheryl, 33, are still making us swoon as they went on a date night in London on June 4. It’s been almost three months since the couple became parents to their son, Bear on March 22, so they’ve been spending a lot of time at home. But they managed to get a date night to themselves over the weekend at The Ivy in Covent Garden. How fun! “She looked stunningly beautiful,” an eye witness source tells the Mirror. “You couldn’t tell she just had a baby, she looked amazing.” Despite being one of the most popular couples in the music industry, no one really seemed to notice Liam and Cheryl walking in the hotspot. “A blacked out Mercedes was parked less than a meter from the front door,” the insider said. “A chauffeur appeared and opened the vehicle’s door as Cheryl and Liam came out.” Ooh, fancy! “Cheryl thanked her driver and then got in the car first, sliding across the back seat to avoid going around the Merc and into the street. Liam then quickly followed suit.” See pics of the happy family here!

Being a family man is something that Liam has been loving lately! He told Rollercoaster Magazine in May that life with Cheryl and Bear has been a dream come true. “In a non-cliche way, it’s weird waking up every day and literally living out your dream,” he said. “You wake up in the most beautiful places. Obviously I have the most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world and she’s absolutely amazing. She’s been my dream girl since I was younger.”

One of the reasons why these two connect so well is because they’re both involved in the music business. “She is a wonderful, wonderful person and it’s amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things, someone who’s taken greater steps than me,” Liam said. “Her solo career was amazing. She’s been in the industry for 14 years now. She fully supports me.” Aww!

