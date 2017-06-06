LeBron James & Kevin Durant Secret Rap Revealed: Hear The NBA Rivals’ Attempt To Spit Bars

Once upon a time, LeBron James and Kevin Durant were friends, and also had dreams of getting into the rap game. Legend has it that they recorded a hot track in 2011, and it was found! Listen to a snippet here!

Who knew! LeBron James, 32, and Kevin Durant, 28, are total music heads, and wanted to try their hand at making some of their own back in 2011. Not satisfied with just being the best players the NBA, the duo reportedly recorded a song together, but it was lost to history, never to be heard again. LeBron and Kevin have confirmed that the track exists, but nobody’s gotten the chance to listen to it…until now!

Spider Studios, a Cleveland-based recording studio, leaked a snippet of the track, and while it’s only 23 seconds long, all signs point to this being a decent jam. In the clip, just a tiny bit of Kevin’s verse is heard, and then a decent chunk of LeBron’s part. It’s pretty good! Their skills need refining, but you can’t be perfect at everything — they’re already two of the biggest sports stars in the world!

So, did they ever pick rap aliases? Because we’re dying to hear what they came up with. Kevin’s lead-in is short and sweet, a tribute to his friend: “I’m feeling like the world is Skip Bayless and I’m LeBron James,” he sings. LeBron takes over from there: “It ain’t easy on the path I’m on / Put the world on my back because I’m that strong / Long journey I’ve been on from the very start / No way I die off with this iron heart.” And just so you’re sure it’s LeBron, he ends with: “It’s the kid King James. Akron 330. Let’s go.” Good to know!

This song is good, but is it better than the other Cleveland Cavalier to spit bars? Iman Shumpert released a song in 2015 called “The Offs”, that featured the lyrics, “The only way to pick up is to get your funky jazz down.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think LeBron and Kevin have rap skills? Let us know!