Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign Continue To Fuel Dating Rumors With Cozy New Pic

My, my, Lauren Jauregui, this new pic certainly isn’t going to help stop those rumors that you’re dating Ty Dolla $ign! The Fifth Harmony singer posted a new Instagram on June 6 looking very cozy with her collaborator and fans are losing their minds!

We see you, Lauren Jauregui, 20! Two months after rumors first began that the Fifth Harmony singer was dating rapper Ty Dolla $ign, 32, she reignited the buzz by posting a very cuddly pic from Normani Kordei’s birthday party! In the photo, Ty has his arm wrapped around Lauren, and she is leaning into him. Meanwhile, Normani has photographer pal Blair Caldwell laying in her lap. It’s definitely a fun pic, but fans are looking deeper and are totally convinced that Lauren and Ty might be dating. See pics of Ty, here.

Lauren turned comments off on the pic (which is already suspicious) but that didn’t stop fans from rushing to Twitter to theorize about their relationship. “Lauren and Ty Dolla F*cking Sign I would have NEVER imagined this happening lol” wrote one flabbergasted fan. Another definitely approves of the pair, tweeting “Lauren and Ty Dolla are cute as sh*t.” Some fans aren’t sure about the status yet, but they still like seeing them together. “Well I like Ty Dolla $ ign and Lauren together either way, dating or not, whether they just hanging and vibing they still cute as f*ck.” And not everybody is sold: “Lauren and Ty Dolla Sign is such a weird combination.”

The rumors first began in April 2017, when Lauren was caught on video at Ty’s birthday party. They first met working on the “Work From Home” Fifth Harmony collaboration. So far there is no definitive proof, but if they are dating we’re so here for it!

