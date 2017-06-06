Lace Shorts For Men Are Now A Thing: Would You Let Your Guy Rock Them?

Forget the RompHim — the latest trend is all about lace for lads! Do you want to see your guy show off the revealing, outlandish style?

When we saw rompers for guys, we thought we saw it all — that is, until now. Who said lace is just for ladies? Not Hologram City! The brand’s owner, Hoza Rodriguez, crafted the new silhouette that’s breaking the internet for rapper Cazwell, who rocked the trend in his latest music video, where he paired his lace shorts with a matching, short-sleeved button-down shirt, tube socks, and white sneakers — and it looks like the head-turning style totally caught on, as the brand started a pre-sale for the style on their website and they already sold out, a full week ahead of the release of Cazwell’s video, (which is slated to debut on June 15). Coincidentally enough, all orders on the lace shorts are set to ship out on June 15.

According to the brand’s website, Hologram City’s Lace Shorts retail for $49 and come in three colors: mint green, baby blue, purple, and a light pink. They feature a slim-cut leg, belt loops and an elastic waistband in the back, which ensures a better fit. They fall right above the knee and come in four sizes: S, M, L, XL. So far the brand has yet to reveal whether or not they plan to re-stock the shorts, but you can still purchase the short-sleeved lace button-down for $49, (which is available in all four colors).

Although this is the first time a mass retailer is offering up lace shorts for guys under $50, high-fashion brands already sent this trend down the runway. In fact, Gucci showed a version during their Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2016 Show in Milan and their version was less sheer, offering more modesty than Hologram City’s new style. Versace also attempted to make lace shorts for guys happen in their Fall/Winter 2013 Show, when they sent down a very short, tight pair that almost looked like lingerie-inspired briefs.

The silhouette is just as revealing as lace pants on ladies — and, let’s be real — unless you’re Kendall Jenner or Bella Hadid, it might seem odd and slightly inappropriate to flash your underwear on a daily basis, regardless of your sex. What did you think of the trend? Are they just as obnoxious as the RompHim or is it a totally hot new look?