Khloe Kardashian Will Love & Support Tristan Thompson No Matter What Team He Plays For

Uh oh! HollywoodLife.com is hearing that Tristan Thompson may be up for a trade once the 2017 basketball season ends. Does that mean his romance with Khloe Kardashian is in danger? Not so fast!

Tristan Thompson, 26, could be headed to another team before the 2017-18 basketball season kicks off. While sports insiders tell HollywoodLife.com that the chance of a trade definitely exist, we’ve learned that his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, 32, doesn’t plan on letting it affect their romance. “It is no secret that Tristan has not played well this series,” the sports insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “If things don’t change for the better he may be used as trade bait in the off season since he is young, has a contract that could work with teams, and they could get good people for him.” While Tristan’s time in Cleveland may be coming to an end, his relationship with Khloe is going strong — and staying that way.

The insider tells us, “In the chance that occurs, Khloe is on board and will follow him anywhere because she loves him and not because the team he is on.” Phew! We are so glad to hear that what Khloe and Tristan has is the real deal. If Khloe is planning to stay with him no matter where he ends up in the NBA, that proves once and for all their relationship is meant to stand the test of time. For Khloe, this love is not about what team or city Tristan is playing for, but instead just about the man he is under the jersey. Isn’t that the sweetest? We are loving this couple and their strength!

Hey, maybe if Khloe is lucky Tristan will get traded to a California team. This would allow her to be closer to the Kardashian family, including all of her nieces and nephews. That also means less traveling for Koko!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about the rumors of Tristan being traded? Are you happy to hear that Khloe plans to stick by him no matter what?