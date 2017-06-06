Khloe Kardashian: Determined Not To Make Mistakes She Made With Lamar With Tristan

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom had a drama-filled marriage, to say the least. So we wouldn’t blame her if that affected her current relationship with beau Tristan Thompson. However, an insider has told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Khloe is not gonna let that happen.

“Khloe [Kardashian] is in no rush to get married again, she’s happy with the way things are between her and Tristan [Thompson] right now,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The way it worked out with Lamar [Odom] still stings badly, and although she couldn’t have foreseen it, she’s determined not to make the same mistake again.”

Lamar, 37, has suffered from drug and alcohol addictions that Khloe, 32, struggled to help him with throughout their relationship, with Khloe flying off to be with him in the hospital after his October 2015 overdose in Las Vegas, even though they were already separated by that time. Lamar has also confessed to cheating on Khloe with multiple women throughout their marriage. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star ended her 7 year marriage to Lamar, 37, in December 2016, after she had already been seeing Tristan, 26, for a few months. Click here to see pics of Lamar and Khloe.

Lamar is clean and sober now after going through rehab in December 2016. He revealed in a January 2017 interview that he was trying to get her back when he first got out, but Khloe seems to be very happy with her new man. With the way Khloe and Tristan look at each other we know that they are an amazing couple. Sources have even told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the lovebirds are also talking about marriage (and even babies!), though Khloe really wants to take things slow.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Khloe and Tristan have a better relationship than Khloe and Lamar did? Do you think that Khloe can avoid making the same mistakes with her new guy? Give us all your thoughts below!

