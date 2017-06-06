Kendall Jenner Is Teaching Us How To Master The Menswear Trend

Kendall Jenner just taught us how to master the menswear trend & we’re obsessed with her look. She stepped out in NYC wearing a brown pinstripe suit & totally pulled it off. What do you guys think of Kendall’s look?

Kendall Jenner, 21, always looks so fabulous and we’re obsessed with her model-off-duty style. Lately, she’s gone through a style evolution and she’s been switching up her looks because she has a new stylist, Marni Senofonte, who posted a photo of Kendall in the suit with the caption, “NotABusinessMan…She’sABusiness,……….Man! ……” She opted to wear a brown, red, and beige striped suit with sneakers and a fanny pack and it actually works. What do you think of her look — do you like it?

Kendall isn’t shy when it comes to switching up her outfits and her latest look is totally bold and daring! She opted to wear a bright red striped suit from L.A. brand, Wolk Morais, which featured a long blazer which she kept open and high-waisted, baggy flared trousers with cuffed hems. Tucked into the pants was a skin-tight white t-shirt and she accessorized with white Adidas Yeezy Powerphase sneakers and a Louis Vuitton fanny pack which she wore as a cross-body.

What shocked us the most was probably her hair which was slicked back into a tight quaff bun — it was very Bruno Mars-esque. She topped her look off with retro purple sunnies, completing this look. We’re honestly shocked that Kendall wore this, considering her go-to outfit is a pair of mom jeans and a tee, but we love that she’s been switching it up lately and trying out new trends.

Plus, she totally taught us how to master the menswear trend because this outfit actually works! What do you think of her suit? VOTE.