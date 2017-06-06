Kendall Jenner & ASAP Rocky Reunite For Date & Spark Engagement Rumors With Diamond Ring

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky fueled engagement rumors by walking around in NYC with matching diamond rings on their left hand! Are they both wearing diamonds because they like the bling, or are they getting married?

Who’s ready for a Jenner wedding? Kendall Jenner, 21, sparked her own engagement rumors by wearing an absolutely massive diamond on her left ring finger — you know, that finger! Kendall was out in New York City for a date night with rumored beau, ASAP Rocky, and made no attempt to cover up the distracting sparkler. ASAP was curiously wearing an identical diamond ring on his left ring finger, too. Is there a rhyme or reason to their matching accessories?

If Kendall and ASAP are trying to escape relationship rumors, let alone engagement, then this is not going to help! The rings were even more noticeable due to the fact that they were dressed super casually — save for the major bling. Kendall was wearing jeans, a hoodie and boots while wearing very minimal makeup, along with that huge rock. And ASAP was wearing a simple combo of a long sleeved shirt and blue pants. Nothing flashy, save for that ring! There’s always the possibility that the fashion forward duo just liked the ring and both bought one, but you’d think they’d save the jewels for a night on the town.

If they were engaged, it’s not too surprising. The couple are a “true love match,” a source close to the Kardashians and Jenners told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. While they’re not seen together too often, it’s not because they don’t dig each other — they’re just two incredibly busy people. Kendall is one of the biggest models in the world, and ASAP, of course, is dominating the rap scene. When they’re unable to be together, they still talk every day via FaceTime. Aww!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kendall and ASAP are engaged? Let us know!