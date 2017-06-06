Kendall Jenner ‘Rarely Speaks’ To Dad After Drama With Kris: She’s ‘Loyal’ To Her Mom

The Kardashian/Jenner girls are taking sides in Caitlyn and Kris Jenner’s feud, and even Kendall Jenner is reportedly supporting her mom. The model’s relationship with her dad is very ‘strained,’ and they’re barely even speaking, according to a shocking new report.

Kendall Jenner, 21, has always been very close with her father, Caitlyn Jenner, 67, but that’s all changed since the former Olympian released her memoir earlier this year. On the most recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, we saw Kim Kardashian, 36, tell Kendall about all the things Caitlyn wrote about their mom, Kris Jenner, 61, in the book, and in the months since this was filmed, the 21-year-old and her dad have grown further apart, according to E! News. The site reports that the pair’s relationship is “very strained,” and that Kendall “rarely speaks” to her dad anymore.

“Kendall is loyal to Kris and has very little to do with her dad,” an inside tells E!. “The more time that has passed, the more she feels Caitlyn has let her down with the things she has said and with her actions.” On the KUWTK episode, Kendall seemed upset and even pissed off about what her dad had written in the book, but we never expected it to affect their relationship this much! Meanwhile, Kris was absolutely distraught over what Caitilyn had to say about her, and during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kim revealed there’s only a two percent chance (one percent for Kendall and one percent for Kylie Jenner) that her mom will ever speak to her ex again

Caitlyn’s relationship with the entire Kardashian family has slowly been falling apart since her transition in 2015 — Khloe Kardashian, 33, has not been shy regarding her feelings about her stepdad, and Cait revealed on her recent book tour that she hasn’t even spoken to Kim recently, either. As for Kylie, E!’s source says she’s “really made an effort not to take sides and to be supportive of Caitlyn. She really wants to have a relationship with her dad, but Caitlyn has hurt Kris tremendously and made it very difficult.”

