Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Talking Babies During Bahamas Trip: He ‘Really Wants More Kids’

Kanye West, 39, Kim Kardashian, 36, and their two beautiful children reportedly had a wonderful time on his secret Bahamas birthday trip. But even though they had the ever adorable North, 3, and Saint, 1, with them, Yeezy’s mind was thinking ahead to future babies. However, we don’t know if that dream will ever be realized for the couple, who just celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Click here to see Kim and Kanye’s most romantic moments.

“Kanye loves his family so much and really wants more kids,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He definitely brought it up on the trip. Kim would love to [have more children] as well in a perfect world, but the reality is that pregnancy is so hard on her it may not happen.” It is very true that Kim had an extremely hard time during both of her pregnancies, suffering from placenta accreta while carrying North and Saint.

“My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star previously wrote on her website of welcoming North in 2013. “My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that — it was the most painful experience of my life!”

Even though Kanye and Kim may want another baby, we know that no husband wants his wife to go through that. If Kimye decide to have a third child, let alone several more children, they would have to think long and hard about what it would do to her body. Of course sources have previously told HollywoodLife.com the couple have discussed the idea of using a surrogate.

