Kim Kardashian, Kanye West & Kids Return From Bahamas After Secret Trip For His 40th B-Day

Well, it was fun while it lasted! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and their little ones have returned home from a fabulous Bahamas vacation to celebrate Kanye’s 40th birthday and they are looking just a little bummed to be back in LA.

Kanye West, 39, Kim Kardashian, 36, and their children — North, 3, and Saint, 1 — returned home to LA on June 5 after the clan celebrated Yeezy’s big 40th birthday on a private island in the Bahamas. Though the rapper doesn’t hit the milestone number until June 8, the fam were just too excited to wait and had to get away for some fun in the sun!

When the group was spotted returning home to Los Angeles the “Famous” singer was rocking jeans and a grey hoodie while walking behind his little girl. Kim, wearing adorable French braided pigtails, kept baby Saint perched on her hip while they made their way back from the plane. Everyone looked a little sad to be home, but also really well rested from a much needed getaway!

E! News reported the group enjoyed a four-day stay at the Baker’s Bay Golf and Ocean Club. “Kim rented out an island and had all of Kanye’s friends come and their families,” an insider told the outlet. “They rented 4 planes and everyone left in secrecy and there was a no social media rule so no one would find them.” The kids reportedly had fun making sand castles and the grown-ups enjoyed specially flown in cases of Casamigos tequila! Click here to see pics of Kim and Kanye’s most romantic moments.

A source close to the family told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the couple really needed the break. “After a wild year, Kim is relieved to be with Kanye and the children away on a vacation,” the insider said. “Kanye is finally feeling happy, healthy, and pleased to be able to take everyone to a private island oasis for some much needed family time. Persevering the tough times together – the health scares and the robbery – cemented their bond as a family and as a married couple.”

