Kandi Burruss Flaunts Major Cleavage On Cover Of Her ‘Debut Album’ With Racy Songs

If this is really an album by Kandi Burruss, then we’re going to be first in line at the record store! Not only does she look incredibly gorgeous on the cover, but the song titles are just so bizarre. Take a look at some of these names and you’ll see what we mean!

We have to hand it to Kandi Burruss, 41, she sure knows how to keep us entertained! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posed on the cover of a spoof album called We See Each Other, where she dons a low-cut black dress that shows off her massive cleavage. The album photo was posted on The Shade Room’s Instagram page on June 5 and it looks pretty realistic even though it’s a joke. Fans have been begging for an album, but it looks like this is the most she’s going to offer. And even though it’s not real, the tracks are still really fun to look at.

The track list starts off with a song called “Bill Cosby” and it’s sung by Phaedra Parks, 43, and Porsha Williams, 35. The next is called “Black Baby” sung by Kim Zolciak, 39, and Sheree Whitfield, 47. The album gets extra sassy with songs called “Blowin’ Up On Your A-s” and “Freak Hoe.” Other featured artists join in, including NeNe Leakes, 49, and Marlo Hampton, 41. Overall, this is an album we are dying to hear, but will it ever hit stores? That doesn’t seem too likely, especially since the copyright is “AllMyLifeIHadToFight.”

It also doesn’t seem likely that Kandi would ever work on a song with Phaedra since they dealt with that messed up scandal on RHOA during Season 9. For those who recall, Phaedra got fired from the series when she spread nasty rumors about Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker, 43, saying they attempted to drug and sexually take advantage of her. This obviously hurt Kandi a lot! There’s been plenty of drama on the show, but Kandi couldn’t believe that one of her cast members would say something so terrible about her.

“[Phaedra] and I, it has escalated over the years, but to repeat and say I would drug somebody, there’s multiple levels to that,” Kandi said at the reunion episode last May. “She, as a person who knows me, knows that I don’t do drugs or deal with anything with drugs. But then, on top of that, as an attorney, why would you repeat and say somebody would drug somebody?” Better question — why would these two work together on a new album?!

