Justin Bieber Slams Haters Who Diss Him For Being A Bandwagon Sports Fan — See Rant

Justin Bieber will wear whatever sports jersey he wants…and he doesn’t care what people have to say about it! Haters are accusing the Biebs of being a ‘bandwagon’ fan after he posed in a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey last week, and now, he’s firing back at his critics in a wild Twitter rant.

Since Justin Bieber’s favorite hockey team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, aren’t in the Stanley Cup Finals, he had to pick another team to root for….and according to a recent Instagram post, he’s going with the Pittsburgh Penguins! On May 31, the 23-year-old took to his social media page to share a photo of himself in a Pens jersey, and it appears he got a decent amount of comments from haters accusing him of being a bandwagon fan. Well, the Biebs is now defending himself from the critics, and he explained on Twitter why there’s nothing wrong with his decision to rock the jersey.

“I support all sports,” he wrote. “I’ll put ANY jersey from ANY pro team if I’m what for wearing jerseys they give me out of love then I’m whack. Leafs above all but other than that u give me ANY JERSEY THAT LOOKS COOL ILL THROW IT ON. I also don’t know enough about sports to really have [a] valid opinion but I do enjoy sports!! And enjoy any high level sports game. Any team.” Let’s be real, there’s nothing like a good hockey game during the playoffs, and as someone who loves and appreciates the sport, Justin is simply getting into the Stanley Cup spirit. He’s right — there’s nothing wrong with that!

The Penguins are tied 2-2 with the Nashville Predators in the best-of-seven series, and the teams will face off again in Pittsburgh on June 8. It certainly doesn’t seem like the singer has any loyalty to the Pens….they just happened to hook him up with the jersey first!

