Uh oh! Yung Joc thought he would bring an uninvited guest to the all-girls trip on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ and it got WAY too real. Jessica Dime ended up lunging at Tresure P and getting in a full-on brawl in next week’s teaser! See for yourself.

Damn these girls are feisty! On Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, most of the women decided to take a ladies’ trip to Jamaica. Everything was glamorous and fun until Yung Joc thought he would pull a move and bring Tresure P to the party. In a video from next week’s episode, we catch a glimpse of the epic showdown between Tresure and Jessica Dime. Things are about to get DRAMATIC!

First things first, it definitely seems like Yung Joc only brought Tresure to upset Karlie Redd because she brought Black Ink Crew’s Caesar Emanuel to her store’s grand opening. Unfortunately, his plan seems to have worked. In the video, Tresure confides in Joc that “clearly these girls just don’t like me. It’s something about me… I don’t know.” Joc warned her “that something about you is probably your mouth, Tresure.” Unfortunately she didn’t take his advice to be cool. When she approached the group, she admitted that she sleeps with married men, which set off all of the women. See pics of season 6 of L&HH, here.

While a few ladies started walking away annoyed by Tresure, Jessica took it to the next level. She lunged at the reality star, grabbing a fistful of her thick black hair. It was only a quick flash, but it’s obvious that these two are going to have a full-on brawl on Monday, June 12’s episode! Check out the drama, here:

EVERYONE SPAM DIME AND TELL HER TO UNBLOCK ME!!! 😭😭😭 she snatchedT Treasure so smoothly 💅 #LHHATL A post shared by Love & Hip Hop Fights 🔥 (@thelovehiphopfights) on Jun 5, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the showdown between Jessica and Tresure? Who’s in the right here? Let us know!